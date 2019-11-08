Paul Okoye Excited As His Wife Celebrates Birthday (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, from the former boy-group, Psquare is celebrating his wife as she turns a year older.

The singer, popularly known as rudeboy, shared a stunning photo of his wife as he also penned down beautiful words in celebration of her day.

His wife, Anita, who he has earlier hinted comes first in his life, alongside his three kids, adds another year today and has also appreciated her husband.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Happy special birthday to the one and only love of my life Anita Okoye, Mama Ejima, I love you… we all love you. Blessings always.”

See His Post Here: