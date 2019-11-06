Paul Okoye Saves Man From Police Harassment, Advises Nigerian Youths (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Paul Okoye
Nigerian Singer Rudeboy

Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye has shared an inspiring story of how he saved a young Nigerian man from police harassment a few months ago, only to see him on TV playing against Barcelona in the champions league.

The singer also took to his Instagram to advise Nigerians to use their phones in recording police officers whenever they were being harassed so they could defend themselves.

Rudeboy shared the story on his Instagram, writing: ” Few months ago, I posted “some Nigerians police are illiterate” because I witnessed how they treated a young man with short dreads @lekki phase1 entrance gate. They were harassing and calling him all sort of names… criminal, yahoo boy and all, when I asked what is happening here?, the young man tried to explain to me that they said his car documents where photocopy…”

See His Post Here:

Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye’s Instagram Post
