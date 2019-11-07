Paul Okoye Shares Special Moments With His Children (Video)

Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare group has shared a video of himself and his twin children.

The singer, known as rudeboy, took to his Instagram to share the video which he described as a rehearsal with the twins.

Recall that the artiste has hinted that his love for his family comes first before anything else.

In the video, he was seen playing the toy drum while Nathan, his son played the toy trumpet.

READ ALSO – Paul Okoye Saves Man From Police Harassment, Advises Nigerian Youths (Photo)

While the men played the instruments, his daughter Nadia sang to the beat the best she could.

See Photos Here:

Watch the Video Here: