Paul Okoye Shares Special Moments With His Children (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Paul Okoye
Nigerian Singer Rude Boy

Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare group has shared a video of himself and his twin children.

The singer, known as rudeboy, took to his Instagram to share the video which he described as a rehearsal with the twins.

Recall that the artiste has hinted that his love for his family comes first before anything else.

In the video, he was seen playing the toy drum while Nathan, his son played the toy trumpet.

READ ALSO – Paul Okoye Saves Man From Police Harassment, Advises Nigerian Youths (Photo)

While the men played the instruments, his daughter Nadia sang to the beat the best she could.

See Photos Here:

Paul Okoye
Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye And His Twin Children

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

Rehearsals 🎤🎼😆 @nadiaandnathanokoye

A post shared by Rudeboy (@iamkingrudy) on

 

 

Tags from the story
Paul Okoye
0

You may also like

CEO Luminee

[Video]: CEO Luminee Denies Maltreating Her Maid

“Kanye West Stole My Idea” – M.I Abaga On Plan To Drop 3 Hip-hop Albums

Ghanaian Slay Queen Reacts To Leak Of Her Sex Tape (Video)

Photos: Checkout 53-Year-Old Actress, Joke Silva Looking Ageless & Beautiful

‘Anthony Joshua needs regular sex to become a heavyweight legend’ – Larry Holmes says

We can not control what people do and behave to us – Stella Damasus

The Big Fish: D’Banj Hit Red Carpet In 1Million Naira Suit

Skales Talks About How He Feels Since Leaving EME

Expendables 3: Sylvester Stallone calls Bruce Willis lazy and greedy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *