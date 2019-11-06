Paul Okoye Shocked To See Man He Saved From Police Officers Playing Against Barcelona

Singer Paul Okoye has shared an inspiring tale on his IG page. The former Psquare member wrote on how he saved a Nigerian man from police brutality months ago, only to see him on TV last night playing against Barcelona in the champions league.

In his post, Paul advised Nigerians to always record police officers whenever they are being harassed so that they can defend themselves.

Read Also: I Am Building 3 New Mansions, Paul Okoye Reveals

According to Pual, the young man was being accused of being a Yahoo boy by officers when he came to his rescue.

Few month ago, I posted “some Nigerians police are illiterate “ because I witnessed how they treated a young man with short dreads @ lekki phase1 entrance gate . they were harassing and calling him all sort of names… criminal, yahoo boy and all, when i asked what is happening here?, the young man tried to explain to me that they said his car documents where photocopy, they want to take him to the station, that he should send someone to bring the original to the station, one of the police was inside the guys car already screaming “ my friend come and move this car !! You are a criminal!” I told the police to stop calling him a criminal , the young man said he’s not a criminal, that he’s a footballer, and the police man said that what all you criminals and yahoo boys say… if it’s not footballer, it’s musician and all so I got pissed, brought out my phone and started making a video, the police were uncomfortable, that’s was how they decided to let him go … later that night this young man sent me a Dm and thanked me … but then his Instagram page was verified…. to cut the long story short….. yesterday I saw this same young man playing against Barcelona in champions league Barcelona vs slavia Prague azin ehh!!, I was like this guy looks familiar, had to type his name on I.g @olayinka_peter …. I was very proud of what I did that night ,… then I screamed again …. God punish some illiterate Nigerian police