PDP Blasts El-Rufai For Kneeling To Beg Kogi People

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled Nasir el-Rufai, governor f Kaduna state for begging Kogi people on behalf of Yahaya Bello, governor of the state.

Both Governor el-Rufai and Philip Shuaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, had gone on their knees to appeal to Kogi people to forgive their governor over any wrongdoing.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesperson, the party said Bello is irredeemable and that he does not deserve a second chance.

The statement reads, “Unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be accepted by the people of Kogi State, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had turned into a living hell in the last four year, ” the statement said.

“Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that years irredeemable as he stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.

“Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counselled Yahaya Bello at the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life unbearable for the people of Kogi State as if there will not be a day of reckoning.

“The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and APC.”

PDP, therefore, urged the Kaduna governor to help Bello in preparing his handover notes “as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls”.