PDP Spokesperson, Ologbondiyan Raises The Alarm Over Votes In Kabba

Kola Ologbondiyan, national spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to help beg the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Mahmood Yakubu to release results of his unit.

The PDP spokesperson in a tweet on Sunday afternoon alleged that the vote cast in his ward Okekoko ward (003) in Kabba, stamped, signed and declared at the respective 9 polling units by INEC officials have been withheld.

Ologbondiyan had reportedly lost in his ward to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said, “Nigerians, please help me beg @inecnigeria chairman Prof Yakubu Mahmoud to restore the vote cast in my ward Okekoko ward (003) in Kabba, stamped, signed and declared at the respective 9 polling units by Inec officials.”