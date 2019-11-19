PDP’s Loss In Bayelsa Was Self-Inflicted: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his social media page to lament on the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

For the first time in the history of Bayelsa State, another party asides the PDP won the governorship election.

Also Read: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Video

Reacting to David Lyon’s victory, Fani-Kayode described the loss as a self-inflicted wound by PDP members in the state.

The former minister also commented on the outcome of the Kogi State election, that saw incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello emerge victorious.

He described Yahaya Bello’s victory as daylight robbery. See his tweet below: