PDP’s Loss In Bayelsa Was Self-Inflicted: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his social media page to lament on the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

For the first time in the history of Bayelsa State, another party asides the PDP won the governorship election.

Also Read: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Video

Reacting to David Lyon’s victory, Fani-Kayode described the loss as a self-inflicted wound by PDP members in the state.

The former minister also commented on the outcome of the Kogi State election, that saw incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello emerge victorious.

He described Yahaya Bello’s victory as daylight robbery.  See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
bayelsa, David Lyon, femi fani kayode, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

Buhari and Fayose

APC already concluded plans to postpone presidential election – Fayose

Just In: Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Banned From Holding Public Office In Nigeria

Onnoghen’s conviction: A part of a wider scheme

2019 Elections: Police to build relationship with INEC

Be Honest: What do you think of Tobi putting Cee-C Up for eviction?

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kudirat Abiola

Al Shabaab kills five Kenyan policemen

INEC introduces Electoral Risk management ahead of 2019 Elections

President Buhari

Award to Buhari by APC governors an endoersement of failure – PDP declares

Rich COZA members allegedly paying social media influencers to trend hashtags defending pastor Biodun

‘Rape is ungodly, wicked and reprehensible’ – CAN says As It Finally Moves To Take Disciplinary Actions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *