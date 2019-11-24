Billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, says he donated N5 billion to the Save The Children charity in Abuja because people don’t take their money with them when they die.

Otedola drew public attention when he made a whopping N5 billion donation to the charity body in support of its intervention in the Northeast.

The donation was made at a ball organised by his daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, early this November.

Otedola, while speaking on why he gave that much, he said; “A lot of people think when they die, they take their money with them, we’ll see. ”

“In my journey of life, I have taken the risk, I’ve done the chase, I’ve enjoyed the thrill and I have achieved success and recognition. What next? You give it back.”