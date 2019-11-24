People Who Use Music Must Pay For It: Lai Mohammed

by Eyitemi Majeed
Lai Mohammed
Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that it aims to commercialize the entertainment industry from 2020. Speaking at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Lai Mohammed(minister for information) further stated that the commercialization of the industry would boost the nation’s economy.

He concluded by saying people who use music must pay for it without excuse.

“We in government are tackling all impediments to the industry from thriving.

“We are making cheaper and longer-term financing available for the industry, especially for infrastructural projects, like Concert halls across the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

“This was recently announced by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The collecting society issues that have plagued collective administrations have now been put on the front burner by the Attorney General.

“People who use music must pay for it, no more excuses.”

