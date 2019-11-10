Pete Edochie Replies Lady Who Described Him As Bad Actor

Recall that we reported earlier this week that a Twitter user, @sugarbelly called legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, a really bad actor, well he has finally responded.

Sugarbelly said: “Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life.“Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority, so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out.”

While fielding questions from journalists, Pete Edochie said he is indifferent to opinions about him, adding that what matters to him is his healthy living.

‘‘I’ll be honest with you: I’m indifferent to opinions expressed about me, because they don’t make sense to me. If Pete Edochie is a fantastic actor, thank you very much.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me; it has absolutely nothing to do with me. If you start responding to things that don’t make sense, there is that danger of reducing yourself to the level of that person.

“I’m mentally occupied 24 hours on a daily basis. I trained formally as a broadcaster and by the grace of God, I happen to be an articulate individual. I don’t have to advertise that, every other person knows that.

“I don’t even see most of these things and I don’t give a damn about it and don’t care. You have a right to express any opinion about me but it doesn’t mean anything to me.

“I have 13 grandchildren and I have been successfully married for 50 years. I’m living in my own house and comfortable.

“I don’t have time for all these things. What matters is that Pete Edochie is alive, kicking and enjoying himself.

“On April 7, I’ll be 73. There are few people of my age who are active. If I start responding to individuals, it means that I don’t appreciate God who created me.”