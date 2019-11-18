Peter Okoye, Wife Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nollywood actress Lola Omotayo, wife to Peter Okoye of the now-defunct boy group Psquare is celebrating with her husband.

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, the beautiful actress took to Instagram to pen down sweet words to celebrate with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Happy anniversary to my pillar of strength. Through thick and thin, we still continue to wax on strong. May God continue to guide and protect us and may love and laughter continue to reside here. I love you, Peter…”

See Her Post Here: