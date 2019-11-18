Peter Okoye’s Kids Sends Lovely Message To Mark Singer’s 38th Birthday (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Peter Okoye
Peter and Paul Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye is celebrating another year with his twin brother Paul.

In line with their celebration, the children have sent out a message to their Dad.

Aliona and Cameron took to Social Media to make a video where they were wishing their dad a happy birthday.

The video was shared by their Mum, Lola Omotayo as she tagged her husband, Peter and his twin brother Paul.

She shared the video and wrote: “Happy birthday peter and Paul. Wishing you both many more beautiful years to come. God bless you both.”

Watch The Video Here:

