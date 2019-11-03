[Photo]: Singer QDot Alaga Buys His Mum A House

Nigerian singer, Qdot Alaga has taken to social media to show just how much he loves his mum.

The fast-rising singer announced what he got for his mum, who recently turned a year older, for her birthday.

Taking to IG, the singer shared photos of the new building and penned a short but sweet birthday message assuring her that her next birthday gift will be bigger.

