[Photo]: Singer QDot Alaga Buys His Mum A House

by Temitope Alabi
Qdot Alaga
Qdot Alaga

Nigerian singer, Qdot Alaga has taken to social media to show just how much he loves his mum.

The fast-rising singer announced what he got for his mum, who recently turned a year older, for her birthday.

Taking to IG, the singer shared photos of the new building and penned a short but sweet birthday message assuring her that her next birthday gift will be bigger.

Read Also: QDot – The Worst {Jhene Aiko Cover}

Happy birthday to my mum #afolashade temi nikan + special birthday gift next year will be bigger than this love you Mum

Qdot Alaga
Qdot Alaga
Tags from the story
Qdot Alaga
0

You may also like

BBNaija 2019 Most Boring Big Brother House Convened ⁠— Nollywood Actress

Selena Gomez Stays Winning As She Becomes Billboard’s 2017 Woman Of The Year

Goldie Harvey’s Last Moment Before She Died

Popular Nigerian Singer Sues 9mobile Telecom For N500Million

This Video Of Ufuoma Mcdermott’s Son On 5th Birthday Is The Cutest Thing Ever

“Simi, you’re getting fat o”- Body shamers come for Simi in recent photo

#BBNaija: Checkout Anto’s facial expression as Lolu takes a selfie with a female fan (Photo)

Nigerians react to photos of Choir Master with a scantily-clad Lady

Okey Bakassi to mark 25 years on stage with April show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *