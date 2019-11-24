Photos From White Wedding Of Media Personality, Illrymz

Media personality Illrmyz has finally left the single men scene.

The ace TV show host tied the knot with his woman Omotara Olowu in the presence of friends and family on Saturday.

Illrymz and his woman who is an interior designer held their white wedding amongst glitz and glam, ,months after tying the knot in a traditional way. The couple held their traditional wedding in March this year. Congrats to them!

the wedding was attended by Sound Sultan, IK Osakioduwa amongst other media personalities.