Photos: Lion Discovered In A Residential Building In Lagos

A 2-year-old lion has been discovered in a residential home in Lagos.

According to reports, the lion is said to be owned by an unnamed Indian national who resides in Victoria Island.

Yinka Egbeyemi, the Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences confirming the news on Sunday said the lion is caged at No 229 Muri Okunola Street in Victoria Island.

Police officers have now been deployed to the residence and reports also say that the state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is currently trying to evacuate the animal from the building and that the owner has been invited over for questioning.