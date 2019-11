Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, on Saturday attended the wedding of his predecessor, Ayo Fayose’s son, Tominwa in Lagos state.

The wedding as expected was attended by dignitaries from all over the country and held at Haven Event Center in Ikeja.

Read Also: KogiDecides: Why Nigerians Must Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible For Any Attack On Anyone: Fayose

Some photos from the event below