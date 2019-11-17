Photos/Video: Police Arrest FUTA Students Who Beat Up Female Student

by Temitope Alabi
FUTA
FUTA

A few hours ago, a viral video of some FUTA students mercilessly beating a 100 level student surfaced online and has since caused a stir online.

According to reports, the 100 Level Ecotourism and Wildlife Management student identified as Bolu had an issue with one of those that assaulted her.

The student, in turn, reported the issue to her school father and three other female students who then ganged up on Bolu and beat her mercilessly.

Not long after the video of Bolyu being assaulted hit social media, people began to call for the arrests of the bullies and according to a new report, the bullies have been arrested and will be facing the University’s panel by 9a.m today.

The school father in the video has been identified as Obalola, a 300 Level student of Industrial Design. One of the female assaulters’ name has been given as Oluwadare Faith, a 200 Level student of Food Science Technology while the other girl’s name has been given as Bimpe.

