Photos, Videos From Toke Makinwa’s 35th Birthday Bash

by Valerie Oke
It is definitely a week-long birthday celebration for media personality, Toke Makinwa, who clocked 35 on November 3rd.

The controversial figure first had a superb birthday bash in Lagos, followed up with another in South Africa before going on to throw another lavish one for who is who of the entertainment industry on Thursday, 7th November.

Read Also: 13th Headies: Toke Makinwa Reacts As Falz Bags Awards

With the week still remaining two more days before it ends, the following celebrities were spotted at the event; Bovi and his wife Kris, IK Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo, Tania Omotayo, Ini Edo, Toni Tones, Orezi, Naira Marley, Funke Akindele, Damilola Adegbite, Toolz and hubby Captain Demuren, Omawumi, Eku Edewor, Waje, Denola Grey, Tobi, Waje and many others were in attendance.

Watch video from the event below:

Photos below:

