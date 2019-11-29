Plane Carrying Newly-Wedded Couple Crashes

by Temitope Alabi
Plane Crash
Plane Crash

A plane carrying a newly married couple has crashed.

According to reports, the plane crashed inside a forest in rural Canada killing everyone on the flight.

Four adults and three children have were the ones aboard the plane according to the Transportation Safety Board in Canada, all five of the victims were Americans.

The victims were said to have been flying with the newlywed couple Bobomurod Nabiev and his wife, who lived in the Toronto area.

CBC reported that Nabiev and his wife were permanent residents of Canada, originally from Uzbekistan.

0

