Police Arrest 15-Year-Old Who Raped His Classmate

by Temitope Alabi
Rape
Rape

The Delta state police command has arrested a 15-year-old student of Osadenis Mix Secondary School in Asaba, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old schoolmate.

According to reports, the victim was accosted by the suspect and two other students, on her way back to urinate at the back of the school.

Read Also: Man Who Raped His 12-Year Old Daughter Blames ‘Foolishness’

The victim’s cries reportedly attracted students and teachers to the scene of the incident.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirming the incident said that policemen from ‘B’ Division in Asaba arrested only one of the suspects as the other two escaped.

Reports also revealed that the parents of the rape victim are having cold feet in pushing for prosecution of the suspects, as they want an out of court settlement

Tags from the story
Rape
0

You may also like

EFCC finally arraigns woman, others who claimed a snake swallowed JAMB’s N35m

Atiku Abubakar Dances To Small Doctor’s ‘Penalty’ At Stepson’s Wedding (Video)

FG discovers Niger Delta fraud under Goodluck Jonathan administration

How Pastor Allegedly Killed His Church Member And Collected Her Blood In 7 Calabashes For Ritual In Ogun

Nigerian troops kill eight Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

EFCC Arrests Real Estate Agent Impersonating Magu (Photo)

WhatsApp rolls out new Snapchat-like features for Android users

Kidnap Kingpin says he usually collects dollars as ransom from his victims ( Read full confession here )

Police Officer Caught On Camera Collecting Bribe Publicly In Abia (Pics)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *