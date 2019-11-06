Police Arrest 15-Year-Old Who Raped His Classmate

The Delta state police command has arrested a 15-year-old student of Osadenis Mix Secondary School in Asaba, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old schoolmate.

According to reports, the victim was accosted by the suspect and two other students, on her way back to urinate at the back of the school.

The victim’s cries reportedly attracted students and teachers to the scene of the incident.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirming the incident said that policemen from ‘B’ Division in Asaba arrested only one of the suspects as the other two escaped.

Reports also revealed that the parents of the rape victim are having cold feet in pushing for prosecution of the suspects, as they want an out of court settlement