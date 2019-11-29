Police Arrest 29-Year-Old Man For Murder, Theft

by Michael Isaac

The Police in Anambra State has arrested a 29-year-old Chizoba Nwoye for killing a tricycle rider, Dumebi Oforkansi, burying his remains in a shallow grave and stealing his tricycle.

A statement released by the police command says on October 2nd, the police received a report that Dumebi, aged 25, from Ubarunisionye village, Nando in Anambra East LGA, was kidnapped by unknown persons and taken away along with his tricycle (Keke) while operating it for commercial purpose.

Following the report, police operatives attached to the Command State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) swung into action. Its investigation led to the arrest of Chizoba who confessed that himself and one Ezennia Nweke alias Abada, allegedly conspired and killed the victim, buried the corpse inside the bush along Achalla-agu Nando road and made away with his Keke.

He thereafter led a team of Police detectives to the scene where the victim was buried in a shallow grave and his decomposing body was exhumed.

Meanwhile, the snatched Keke was recovered from one 27year old Anthony Charles alias ‘Walter’ from Ebonyi State.

The police have declared wanted the principal accomplice, Eziennia who allegedly conspired with Chizoba to perpetrate the dastardly act as is he said to be on the run.

See Photo Here:

Police Arrest Man For Murder
Chizoba Nwoye and the remains of the victim
