Police Arrest 6 Suspects Over Death Of Kogi Women Leader

by Verity Awala

 

Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP)  Mohammed Adamu

The Police Command in Kogi says it has arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) women leader, Mrs Salome Abu, at Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Nov. 18.

The spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya revealed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lokoja on Monday.

According to Aya, the suspects were brought in on Friday, and they have started interrogating the suspects to know their involvement in the death of the woman.

Read Also: APC Condemns Death Of PDP Women Leader Burnt To Death By Thugs

The deceased, a former councillor was set ablaze at her residence at Ochadamu, by hoodlums on 18th November, after the governorship election in the state.

Aya stated further that the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it is completed.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday had ordered the police to fish out the culprit and bring them to justice.

