Police Arrest Fake Doctor In Adamawa; Shut Down Clinic

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nigerian police
Nigeria Police Force

The Adamawa state police command has arrested one Gambo Adamu, a fake doctor, in Yola South Local Government of the state, NAN reports.

He was said to be a patent medicine retailer before suddenly began to admit patients in his three-bedroom apartment.

Read Also: Police Arrest Ekiti State University Staff For Defiling His 12-Year-Old Daughter

Confirming his arrest, Sulaiman Nguroje, the police spokesman for the state, said he is currently in custody and his clinic has been shut down.

”The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was apprehended on October 24, 2019, following intelligence report.

”According to first intelligence report, Adamu is a patient medicine operator but suddenly turned a three-bedroom house to a clinic and began admitting patients.

”The suspect is already charged to court while an investigation continues.”

 

