Police Arrest Native Doctor Who Burnt Hands Of 13-Year-Old Boy

The native doctor who helped in the damage of a 13-year-old Nasarawa State boy’s hand has been arrested.

Information Nigeria reported the story of Ovey Sunday and his step-mother who accused him of having sex with her in dreams.

Following that, she called him a wizard and took measures to deliver him.

While the police arrested her following what she did to her step-son, the native doctor that was involved was nowhere to be found.

A recent update reveals that the police have apprehended the native doctor and arrested him.

The suspect, 45-year old Adamu Musa, however, dismissed involvement and hinted that he only applied traditional medicine to the boy’s hands.

