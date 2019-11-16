Police Arrest Tonto Dikeh In Dubai, Might Be Deported

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is currently in Dubai with other celebrities for a music festival.

Information reaching us suggests that the actress who has taken to Instagram to share the moments with her fans risks deportation following a fight.

According to popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkorkus who announced the shocking news on her Instagram claims that the Police has detained the actress

She hinted that she was detained for assault in Dubai and might be deported.

