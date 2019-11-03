Police Arrest Two Fake SARS Officers In Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has announced the arrest of two fake operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspects, Ikechukwu Victor, 45 and Emeka Ewuzien, 45 of 2 Igi Street, Bariga and 30 Okuta road, Ladylac, Bariga, were picked up while going to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu Market in Ifako, Lagos.

The suspect during questioning told police that they are members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island.

Elkana said the Divisional Police Officer of Ifako Division, Lasisi Iyunade, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), led the officers that arrested them on Wednesday.

He said: “CSP Lasisi Iyunade accosted to men dressed in black T-Shirts with the inscription SARS boldly written along Julius Kadri Street ifako, Gbagada.

They claimed to be SARS Operatives, on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu market. On further questioning, they claimed to be members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island Lagos.

Two fake PCRC ID card bearing same name was recovered from them. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Home.”