Police Arrest Woman Who Accused Her Stepson Of Having Sex With Her In Dreams

A 13-year-old boy, Ovey Friday, has lost his hands after his stepmother took him to a native doctor over allegations of being a wizard.

The stepmother had earlier accused him of making love to her in her dream, an allegation the boy denied.

However, in an attempt to get a confession from him, she took him to her native doctor in Wulko, Nasarawa State, where hot coals were placed on his tied hands.

The incident led to a permanent deformity of his right hand, while the left hand was amputated at an Abuja hospital on Thursday.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Mother Wakes Her Son By Pouring Hot Water On Him (Video)

According to the spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youths, Eche Amos, the suspects have been arrested by the Police and will soon be charged to court for ”culpable homicide.

See Photo Here: