Police Confirm Death Of Three Family Members In Benue

A family of three have been confirmed dead in Benue State.

Three bodies belonging to members of one family were found in a room in the north-bank area of Makurdi, Benue State.

The Benue State Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said an investigation is ongoing to reveal the cause of death.

The PPRO also stated that they found the last-born of the family in the room where the bodies were discovered completely unhurt but too little to give useful information.

She said that cause of death was still unknown but added that all the corpses had no physical injuries to warrant an immediate determination of the cause of death.

