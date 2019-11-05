Police Discover Torture Centre In Ibadan; Rescue Over 200 Inmates

Oyo police command says it has rescued more than 200 inmates of an “illegal rehabilitation centre” at Olore Central Mosque in the Ojo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Shina Olukolu, the commissioner of police said the centre was discovered following a tip-off by an informant.

The police commissioner said young men and women who have suffered all forms of inhuman treatment were found at the centre.

He revealed further that five persons suspected to be linked to the torture centre have been arrested.

Bashir Olanrewaju, one of the victims, while recounting his experience at the centre said he has been there since July 14, 2015.

Olarenwaju said he was brought to the centre by his parents because he was an Indian hemp smoker.

He narrated how inmates that died during being tortured, were buried at an unknown location without informing their parents.

Another victim, Amuda said that some of ladies got pregnant in the process but aborted the pregnancies to prevent their parents from knowing.

Meanwhile, the owner of the mosque and rehabilitation centre, Ismail Olore, said the parents of those found at the centre brought them to him to heal them of their “illnesses.’’

He explained that some parents even instructed him to chain their children, but he only used Quran recitation to cure their illnesses.