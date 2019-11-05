Police Discover Torture Centre In Ibadan; Rescue Over 200 Inmates

by Valerie Oke
Torture discovered in Kaduna
Torture centre

Oyo police command says it has rescued more than 200 inmates of an “illegal rehabilitation centre” at Olore Central Mosque in the Ojo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Shina Olukolu, the commissioner of police said the centre was discovered following a tip-off by an informant.

The police commissioner said young men and women who have suffered all forms of inhuman treatment were found at the centre.

He revealed further that five persons suspected to be linked to the torture centre have been arrested.

Bashir Olanrewaju, one of the victims, while recounting his experience at the centre said he has been there since July 14, 2015.

Olarenwaju said he was brought to the centre by his parents because he was an Indian hemp smoker.

He narrated how inmates that died during being tortured, were buried at an unknown location without informing their parents.

Read Also: Inmates Of Kaduna Torture Centre Were In Chains For 8years: Commissioner

Another victim, Amuda said that some of ladies got pregnant in the process but aborted the pregnancies to prevent their parents from knowing.

Meanwhile, the owner of the mosque and rehabilitation centre, Ismail Olore, said the parents of those found at the centre brought them to him to heal them of their “illnesses.’’

He explained that some parents even instructed him to chain their children, but he only used Quran recitation to cure their illnesses.

Tags from the story
Olore Central Mosque, Oyo police command, Shina Olukolu
0

You may also like

Chris Ngige

Nigerian doctors free to leave, we have excess – Minister of Employment

Nigerians storm LOOM headquarters to demand for their money

Senate Directs CBN To Recover Illegal N30bn Import Waivers

Nigeria Now Ebola Free, Jonathan Declares To The World

EFCC arraigns Kebbi director, aide for N64m theft

Abubakar Shekau

Boko Haram’s Chief Bomb Maker Killed By Shekau’s Bodyguard, Replacement Goes Blind – Army

NSCDC Nabs Impostor In Jigawa

Stop Relying on Charms, Observe Traffic Rules and Regulations – FRSC Tells Commercial Drivers in Ogun

Expect Excessive Rainfall In Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara States – NIMET Warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *