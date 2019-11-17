Police Harrass, Fondle Woman’s Breast While Trying To Arrest Her (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The police officer while harrasing, fondling the woman's breast while trying to arrest her
Police harassment

A new video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment some M7, police officials in Uganda, harassed and fondled a woman’s breast while trying to arrest her.

According to the video, the policemen were seen trying to force the woman out of her car for arrest while she refused them.

During the scuffle, a policeman was then seen fondling her breast in a bid to force her down from the car so as to arrest her.

While it remains unknown what offence she actually committed, below is the video;

