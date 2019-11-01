Police Officer, Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Naira Marley’s Comment On Masters Degree

Chief Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus has taken to IG to share her thoughts on Naira Marley’s controversial statement where he said: “having big booty is better than having a Masters degree”.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner made this statement on Twitter a few days ago, if you missed it, read here.

Read Also: If You Are Married And You Don’t Have Kids, You Are Still Single: Naira Marley

Reacting to it, CSP Dolapo Badmus wrote:

“So having a big body part is now better than having Educational or vocational qualifications? (like seriously?) I still can’t get over this! I’m saying it again, we need to restore sanity to our system and stop tolerating public nuisance!

“Its mediocracy for anyone to applaud an obviously delinquent and unproductive dead duck (deemed a bad influence) hiding under the guise of making music, obnoxious music for that matter.

“My advice to younger ones: let no one confuse you. To have a good body part is great…….but to have educational or vocational qualification is more important! In fact, it’s non-negotiable! Your body part cannot give you sustainable existence only good educational or vocational qualification will do…be guided!”