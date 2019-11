Policemen have reportedly scampered to safety as suspected political thugs stormed polling unit 006, Asuta ward, Kaba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state.

Read Also: APC Behind Pre-election Violence, Killings In Kogi, Bayelsa: Dankwambo

According to reports, more than five police officers fled into a nearby bush shortly after some hoodlums took over the voting area, destroying election materials.

Details shortly…