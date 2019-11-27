Police Recover 23 Stolen ATM Cards In Woman’s Private Part (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

The police have recovered 23 ATM cards from a middle-aged woman suspected to have stolen them from clients in Tanzania.

Reports have it that Halima Juma was arrested at CRDB Bank ATM in Mbagala after a teller at the financial institution suspected she was up to something fishy.

The teller claimed he grew suspicious when Halima used different cards of the same bank to withdraw money from one ATM.

After being busted, the suspect tried to escape but was cornered by the bank’s security guards, who handed her over to the police. Upon search at the police station, ATM cards belonging to nine different backs were retrieved from her private parts.

READ ALSO – Read! How Stolen Phone Led To Wrongful Imprisonment Of Two Innocent People For 8 Months

The police disclosed that there were several cases she had been reported to have gone into ATM rooms pretending to help the elderly to withdraw their money from the machines.
Instead of helping them to withdraw money, Halima is said to have been exchanging the cards and handing over clients a different one that they cannot use.

See Photo Here:

Stolen ATM Cards
The Suspect
Tags from the story
police, Stolen ATM Cards, tanzania
0

You may also like

Borno Suicide Bomber Killed 2, Injured 4 Others – Police

Police Arrest Banker For Stealing N50m

Fuel Scarcity Adversely Affecting Workers’ Productivity – NLC

El-Rufai Moves To Block Multiple Taxation In Kaduna

Orubebe Donates Bibles, Food Items To Widows

‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site

Insurgency: FG Okays Five-Year Special Intervention Package For N/East States

Soldiers Kill 11 Insurgents, Apprehend Others Attempting To Escape To Cameroon.

No president can perform well under PDP’s platform – Donald Duke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *