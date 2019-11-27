Police Recover 23 Stolen ATM Cards In Woman’s Private Part (Photo)

The police have recovered 23 ATM cards from a middle-aged woman suspected to have stolen them from clients in Tanzania.

Reports have it that Halima Juma was arrested at CRDB Bank ATM in Mbagala after a teller at the financial institution suspected she was up to something fishy.

The teller claimed he grew suspicious when Halima used different cards of the same bank to withdraw money from one ATM.

After being busted, the suspect tried to escape but was cornered by the bank’s security guards, who handed her over to the police. Upon search at the police station, ATM cards belonging to nine different backs were retrieved from her private parts.

The police disclosed that there were several cases she had been reported to have gone into ATM rooms pretending to help the elderly to withdraw their money from the machines.

Instead of helping them to withdraw money, Halima is said to have been exchanging the cards and handing over clients a different one that they cannot use.

See Photo Here: