Police Release Former PAN Chairman, Sani Dauda Over Daughter's Illegal Marriage

by Verity Awala
Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Limited, has been released after he was arrested for giving his daughter out in marriage ‘illegally’.

Dauda was released following an order from the Kaduna state high court, where the case is being heard.

ML Muhammed, the judge, granted Dauda bail and two others arrested with him.

In a suit with number KDH/KAD/982/2019, Dauda asked the court to restrain the IGP from detaining him or arresting his daughter.

Nasiba had alleged that her father was arrested owing to her refusal to remain married to Abubakar Musa, her ex-husband whom she said is a childhood friend of Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP).

In January, 2018, a Sharia court in Kaduna dissolved the marriage and ordered that Nasiba be allowed to exit her ex-husband’s residence.

“I don’t know why the IG is making this a criminal offence. I know my ex-husband is a childhood friend of the IG and he was also instrumental in his appointment as IG, but if the IG wants him married, he should marry off his own daughters to him,” she told TheCable.

The judge also restrained the IGP from “taking any steps inimical to the determination of the motion on notice”.

The case was adjourned till November 19.

