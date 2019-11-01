Police Rescue 15 Inmates From ‘Illegal Prayer House’ In Lagos

The Lagos state police command has announced the rescue of 15 inmates from an “illegal” prayer house at Ijegun Isheri area of the state.

This was confirmed by Bala Elkana, the state police public relations officer, adding that they met some of the inmates in chains at the prayer house, known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church.

The police spokesperson said some of the inmates were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.

“On Wednesday, at about 6:10pm, acting on information from a reliable source, a team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the divisional police officer, CSP Chike Ibe stormed a prayer house used as detention camp at No 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, where the Prophet Sunday Joseph Ojo, 58, and 10 others were arrested,” he said.

“Fifteen persons who were chained on the legs were rescued. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp. The victims are between ages 19 and 50, male and female.

“Some of them were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases. The prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986. That he chained them in order to prevent escape.

“Investigation is ongoing. Police are working closely with other agencies of government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.”

Information Nigeria recalls that 108 inmates were rescued at a rehabilitation centre known as Sumuratu Mumeen Arabic Centre, Gaa-Odota in Ilorin, Kwara state and that 147 inmates were earlier rescued by the police after a raid on another religious rehabilitation centre in Kaduna State.