Police Shoot Man Trying To Rape Woman In Broad Daylight (Disturbing Video)

by Valerie Oke
The East Cleveland police authority has confirmed the shooting and killing of a suspect while attempting to rape a woman in broad daylight.

According to the state’s online platform, Cleveland19.com, the police were informed of a rape in progress and quickly mobilized to the scene.

The suspect was then seen with a gun while threatening and dragging the lady with her hair.

The police then ordered him to lower his weapon but he hit the woman with her fist instead.

A shot was then fired at him and while he was going down he still tried to go after the woman. Several shots were then fired at him before he eventually went down.

The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatments having sustained injuries from the decease.

Watch the video below:

https://cldup.com/Oln7ItCTwm.mp4?_=1

0

