Police Warning Ignored As Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes In Melaye’s Pollling Unit

by Verity Awala
Ballot box

Although police had warned those intending to snatch ballot boxes in the ongoing Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to retreat, there are reports that some thugs have begun snatching ballot boxes in Dino Melaye’s polling units.

They hoodlums were said to have and chased away voters at PU 004, Ayetoro ward 1 in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state, were Melaye had earlier cast his vote.

Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is facing Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC in a rerun senatorial election in Kogi west.

The lawmaker was sacked as senator representing the zone by an appeal court that also ordered a fresh election.

Melaye was said to have already cast his vote before the violence in the area broke out.

One person was reportedly shot after the thugs opened fire.

 

