Policeman Arrested For Brutalizing His Own Daughter (Photo)

A police inspector has been apprehended for inflicting bodily harm and injury on his own daughter.

The incident happened in the capital city of Akwa-Ibom State, Uyo.

It was gathered that the policeman was fond of locking her up and taking out his anger on her and her mother.

READ ALSO – Police Arrested For Supplying ‘Tramadol’ To Boko Haram Insurgents

It was also gathered that whenever he got back from work, all his frustrations are targeted at the mother, Edidiong.

The girl was later rescued by the state’s Ministry of Women’s affair and the father arrested following information received from an unidentified whistleblower.

See Post Here: