Politicians Responsible For Unemployment In Nigeria: Oba Of Lagos

by Verity Awala
Oba Akiolu
Oba Rilwan Akiolu

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has accused politicians of being the cause of unemployment in the country.

The monarch said this when he spoke on Saturday during the convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho in Etsako West local government area of the state.

According to the Oba, the rate of unemployment is “worrisome”, adding that politicians keep the youth in their pockets by enticing them with money instead of providing them with resources that will aid their contribution to the economy.

“The way we are going with the rate of unemployment is very worrisome and with due respect, it is you, politicians that are causing it,” he was quoted as saying.

“The little money the politicians give to you (youths) and you are shouting for them is only temporary. You should know that salvation is in the hands of God and not anybody.

“When I was coming to this hall I saw young people shouting; Obaseki, Oshiomhole, and all these young people are not only doing this in Edo state but nearly everywhere in the country.”

The oba called on governments at all levels to make “power available in the country”, saying “once that is done, all will be well”.

 

