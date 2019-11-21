Port Harcourt Serial Killer, David West, Pleads Not Guilty

Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David-West has pleaded not guilty to all ten-count charge involving murder and attempted murder against him before a high court in the state.

David-West was arraigned on a ten-count charge of murdering about fifteen women in different hotels in Rivers State and a tenth count of attempted murder.

The second accused, a female manager in one of the hotels where he allegedly Carrie out one of the murders, Nimi Thankgod, facing trial along with David-West, also pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in the handling of the corpse of an alleged victim.

Nimi Thankgod was alleged to have dumped the corpse of one of the victim, Patience Omo who was murdered in a hotel she manages within Bendel Street in Port Harcourt at Aggrey Street.

David-West’s counsel, Vincent Chukwu, applied for his bail after he pleaded not guilty plea to the charges but Counsel to the prosecuting Rivers State Government, Eke Chidi, opposed the application.

The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after hearing the arguments, only granted bail to the 2nd Accused to the tune of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) and a surety that must deposit four passports, address that must be verified by the court.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till 9th, 11th, 13th, 15, 19, and 20th of December for continued hearing.