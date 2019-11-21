Port Harcourt Serial Killer, David West, Pleads Not Guilty

by Valerie Oke

 

 

Gracious David West
Gracious David West

Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David-West has pleaded not guilty to all ten-count charge involving murder and attempted murder against him before a high court in the state.

David-West was arraigned on a ten-count charge of murdering about fifteen women in different hotels in Rivers State and a tenth count of attempted murder.

The second accused, a female manager in one of the hotels where he allegedly Carrie out one of the murders, Nimi Thankgod, facing trial along with David-West, also pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in the handling of the corpse of an alleged victim.

Nimi Thankgod was alleged to have dumped the corpse of one of the victim, Patience Omo who was murdered in a hotel she manages within Bendel Street in Port Harcourt at Aggrey Street.

Read Also: Breaking: Police Captures Serial Killer in Rivers State

David-West’s counsel, Vincent Chukwu, applied for his bail after he pleaded not guilty plea to the charges but Counsel to the prosecuting Rivers State Government, Eke Chidi, opposed the application.

The presiding judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after hearing the arguments, only granted bail to the 2nd Accused to the tune of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) and a surety that must deposit four passports, address that must be verified by the court.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till 9th, 11th, 13th, 15, 19, and 20th of December for continued hearing.

Tags from the story
Gracious David West, Nimi Thankgod, Port Harcourt Serial Killer
0

You may also like

Niger Gov Begs FG To Complete Abandoned Minna-Suleja Dual Carriageway

Bandits block Kaduna-Abuja highway

Kidnappers Abduct 7 Passengers On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Prepare for Low Key Independence Day Celebration – FG

FG Refocuses On Boko Haram’s Source Of Funding, Weapons

Lucky Ibe: Robbery Suspect Narrowly Escapes Lynching

Troops Arrest 2 Militants With Human Skulls In Ongoing Niger Delta Operation

DSS Has Invited Dokubo Over Inflammatory Statements – Ogar

Prophet Jailed For Stealing Church Member’s International Passport

Nigeria Promises To Sign Paris Agreement On Climate Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *