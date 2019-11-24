Posters Of Man Contesting For Women Leader Position In Kano Emerges

Ameer Sarkee, a young man is contesting for the post of women leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano state, to the amazement of many Nigerians.

A poster on Sarkee for the position is currently trending on social media with many users debating about the very unusual development.

The position for women leader should be naturally held by a woman but Sarkee’s aspiration for the position has left many wondering what he intends to achieve with it.

Read Also: APC Condemns Death Of PDP Women Leader Burnt To Death By Thugs

The Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano state is a political group which supports the former governor of the state and a former presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They are quickly identified with their signature red cap.