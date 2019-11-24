Posters Of Man Contesting For Women Leader Position In Kano Emerges

by Valerie Oke

EXTRA: Young man contests for women leader position in Kano

Ameer Sarkee, a young man is contesting for the post of women leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano state, to the amazement of many Nigerians.

A poster on Sarkee for the position is currently trending on social media with many users debating about the very unusual development.

The position for women leader should be naturally held by a woman but Sarkee’s aspiration for the position has left many wondering what he intends to achieve with it.

Read Also: APC Condemns Death Of PDP Women Leader Burnt To Death By Thugs

The Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano state is a political group which supports the former governor of the state and a former presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They are quickly identified with their signature red cap.

Tags from the story
Ameer Sarkee, Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso
0

You may also like

Obama ignores Donald Trump in Chicago

Federal High Court grants former Niger State governor bail of N200m

Ghanaian pastor arrested as member drowns during baptism (Video)

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

Nothing to sneeze at!!! El-Rufai spoke strongly in defence of national interest – presidency on ‘body bag’ statement

Free Internet, Free DSTV Subscription and Millions of Naira worth of Freebies as Quickteller Delights Customers

‘Is civilisation fornicating with your teacher at 15?’ – Fani-Kayode blasts France President, Macron for “insulting” Africa

12 year-old makes Forbes 30 list

Female NYSC member helped a little boy she saw hawking on the streets (Photos)

Man arrested for slashing daughter’s throat because of Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *