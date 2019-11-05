Pregnancy Prank: TBoss Tenders Apology For Slamming Davido

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss has apologized to Afro-pop singer Davido over the comments she made last week.

The former housemate attributed her comments to the fact that she was fed a one-sided story of the incident.

Taking to her Instagram, TBoss sent out an apology to Davido for her insensitivities.

Recall that she had earlier said that Davido had no rights to school and arrest the ladies that ‘pranked’ him of pregnancy.

READ ALSO – ‘Low Budget Toke’ – Davido Knocks TBoss Over Comment On Pranked Pregnancy

Following her comments, Davido called her a low budget Toke Makinwa and having his brother also calling her an insensitive person.

TBoss, however, has apologized for her comments and hopes that her apology would be accepted.

See Her Post Here: