Pregnancy Prank: TBoss Tenders Apology For Slamming Davido

by Michael Isaac
TBoss
Ex-BBNaija Housemate, TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss has apologized to Afro-pop singer Davido over the comments she made last week.

The former housemate attributed her comments to the fact that she was fed a one-sided story of the incident.

Taking to her Instagram, TBoss sent out an apology to Davido for her insensitivities.

Recall that she had earlier said that Davido had no rights to school and arrest the ladies that ‘pranked’ him of pregnancy.

READ ALSO – ‘Low Budget Toke’ – Davido Knocks TBoss Over Comment On Pranked Pregnancy

Following her comments, Davido called her a low budget Toke Makinwa and having his brother also calling her an insensitive person.

TBoss, however, has apologized for her comments and hopes that her apology would be accepted.

See Her Post Here:

TBoss
Her Apology to Davido
Tags from the story
Davido, TBoss
0

You may also like

Yemi Alade Speaks On Collaborating With Tiwa Savage

Paris Hilton says she is self-made and calls Kylie Jenner a girl boss (Video)

British Boxer, Amir Khan Challenges Floyd Mayweather To A Fight In September

See the question Bovi asked about the female Croatian President

Actress Onyi Alex berates ladies that talkdown their fellow lady because of a d**k

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shares rare photo of his late dad as he remembers him on Father’s Day

“My girlfriend is very dirty, she finds it hard to wash her undies” – Nigerian man exposes his girlfriend

Revealed: Why EFCC Had to reveal who was behind their Twitter handle

#COZA: Actress, Foluke Daramola Narrates Rape Experience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *