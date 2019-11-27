Prepare For Your Burial, I Have Power To Heal You But I Won’t: Pastor Chukwuemeka Tells Another Pastor’s Son

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian Pastor Chukwuemeka and actor Zubby Michael
Nigerian Pastor Chukwuemeka

A video is currently trending on social media capturing controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka, telling another pastor’s son to prepare for his burial, adding that he has the power to heal him but he won’t.

According to the controversial cleric, the pastor’s son has contracted the deadly HIV virus from a male partner he has been practising homosexualism with.

Read Also: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s Will Presented at Last: And Lion’s Share Goes to…

While we are yet to ascertain who the popular pastor is or the son, below is the short clip of the pastor’s outburst.

Watch the video below:

1

1 Comment

