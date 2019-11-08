Presidency Confirms Reduction Of Osinbajo’s Aides

by Eyitemi Majeed
Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari
Following the now-trending news that some staffs of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo were sacked, the presidency has confirmed the report to be true.

However, the presidency in a statement that was sent out via its official Twitter handle noted that the exercise was not done maliciously but done in compliance with a view of achieving common ground.

Full release below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE BUHARI, OSINBAJO WILL, TOGETHER, SCRIPT A GLORIOUS FUTURE FOR NIGERIA

The streamlining was not personal or targeted to undermine the Vice President’s office, as the so-called insider sources quoted by the media appear to make it seem.

The President is in absolute control of his government. The media should stop attributing non-existent powers to some people. There cannot be anyone too powerful for President Buhari to control.

