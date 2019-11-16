Presidency Replies Nigerian Who Says He Has Never Seen A President That Travels As Much As Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from his private trip to the UK on Friday, 15th November, after spending 16 days away.
However, a Nigerian while taking to his Twitter handle expressed that he has never seen a president in the World that travels as much as Muhammadu Buhari.
Reacting swiftly to this, the presidential aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, said; “Our circumstance are different and that Buhari would have stayed at home if all was working well”
See their exchange below:
Our circumstances are different:
If our nation's infrastructures were fixed with our oil boom;
If our funds were not looted & kept in foreign nations;
If Boko Haram was nipped in the bud as we nipped IPOB;
Our President would gladly stay home & enjoy the happiness of Nigerians https://t.co/I5vj7lJvuF
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 15, 2019