Presidency Replies Nigerian Who Says He Has Never Seen A President That Travels As Much As Buhari

by Valerie Oke
Buhari
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from his private trip to the UK on Friday, 15th November, after spending 16 days away.

However, a Nigerian while taking to his Twitter handle expressed that he has never seen a president in the World that travels as much as Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting swiftly to this, the presidential aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, said; “Our circumstance are different and that Buhari would have stayed at home if all was working well”

See their exchange below:

