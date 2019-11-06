President Buhari Can See But Has No Vision: Reno Omokri

Popular social media critic, Reno Omokri, has launched another stinging attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri, who is a self-proclaimed tormentor of President Buhari, pointed out that the major problem of the president is his lack of vision, despite the fact that he can see.

He further pointed out that Buhari can see his real and imagined enemies, but has done nothing about it.

Omokri posited that the president has no vision to see Nigeria’s potential, talkless of fulfing the potentials.

See his tweet below: