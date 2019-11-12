Pretty Mike Shares His Thoughts On Model Symbas Erothicks Bum

by Temitope Alabi
Pretty Mike
Socialite Pretty Mike

Club boss Pretty Mike got quite flirty while commenting on a racy photo of Symbas Erothick which was shared on Instagram.

The American model shared a photo from the boat cruise with the caption;

Read Also: I Want Dangote To See My Video Symbas Erothick Reacts As Her Sex Tape Hits Porn Site

“All I have to say is that absolutely enjoyed myself on Uber Cruise boat 2! And of course, I shut it down each and everyday….periodt!”

Wasting no time, Pretty Mike commented saying;

“Well, to be honest, I have seen ur butt over a million times in person, but it never gets old, u rock sis, #AssPower”

Symbas Erothick
Symbas Erothick
