Pretty Mike Shares His Thoughts On Model Symbas Erothicks Bum

Club boss Pretty Mike got quite flirty while commenting on a racy photo of Symbas Erothick which was shared on Instagram.

The American model shared a photo from the boat cruise with the caption;

“All I have to say is that absolutely enjoyed myself on Uber Cruise boat 2! And of course, I shut it down each and everyday….periodt!”

Wasting no time, Pretty Mike commented saying;

“Well, to be honest, I have seen ur butt over a million times in person, but it never gets old, u rock sis, #AssPower”