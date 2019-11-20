Princess Shyngle Sells Diamond Ring Her Boyfriend Used To Propose Marriage To Her

Actress, Princess Shyngle after dumping her Senegalese US-based boyfriend over cheating allegations has sold the diamond ring he used to propose marriage to her.

In October, the actress and her boyfriend, Frederic Badji staged a marriage proposal where he put an expensive ring on her finger to show how deeply he is in love with her.

Fast-forward to November, their relationship which became the talk on social media for weeks has ended on rocks as predicted by the pessimists.

In new videos shared on her insta stories, the actress could be seen at a jewellery shop selling the diamond ring believed to be what her ex-boyfriend used to propose.

Watch the video below: