Prophet Fufeyin Predicts Outcome Of Bayelsa, Kogi Elections

by Valerie Oke
Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin
With just a few days to the much anticipated Bayelsa and Kogi gubernatorial poll, popular cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has dropped his prediction.

Recall that the cleric predicted the 2019 presidential poll would be postponed,

Well, he has hinted that the two gubernatorial polls would end up in a court process.

The cleric made this known during a church service on Tuesday where he shared N10.7m among church members.

His words:

“The same way I reveal the secret on the postponement of the presidential election early this year, it’s the same way I’m telling you; they will end up in court”

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin
