Prophet Odumeje Warns People Questioning His Miracle Styles (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Prophet Odumeje
Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje

Popular Nigerian man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, has sent out a note of warning to people questioning his style of miracle.

In his latest video, he was seen warning Nigerians who comment negatively on video clips that show the power of God working through him.

The pastor, who is widely criticised for his extreme forms of miracles, is the senior pastor at Mountain Of Holy Ghost Intervention.

The pastor said: “If I knack somebody on a chair; you don’t ask me, man of God this is not the way we are doing miracles. Who born you, where do you come from, what do you know about spiritual. You talk when a dead man talking.”

